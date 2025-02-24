Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
Sparrow And Junco - Color version
I love how fluffed up the little sparrow appears. It must have been quite cold when I took this photo, as that is the only time juncos come around to our feeder.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th February 2025 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
backyard
,
sparrows
,
juncos
