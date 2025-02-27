Previous
Where Does It Lead? - Color version by bjywamer
Photo 1048

Where Does It Lead? - Color version

This was taken on a beautiful day back in January. Having seen some deer, we paused here to also take in the gorgeous view of the Mission Mountains in front of us.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact