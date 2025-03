Backyard Visitor

Taken last month but never posted... It's unusual to see a hawk right in our backyard. Nice for a photo op but perilous for our little birds that come to the feeder. Saw evidence recently that a hawk had definitely taken a bird down...probably a sparrow, as so many are around. A bit sad to discover lots of feathers on our back ramp.



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!