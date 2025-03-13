Previous
Almost A Full Moon... by bjywamer
Photo 1054

Almost A Full Moon...

Self-explanatory! Wondering if the clouds will move out for the lunar eclipse due to happen early Friday morning...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Fabulous moon capture - something I've never tried!
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact