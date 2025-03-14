Eclipse Moving Off...

If I hadn't been having a bit of a hard night I would have missed the eclipse entirely... Although I truly had expected a cloud cover to prevent any kind of view at all! But when I chanced to look outside around 1 a.m. the sky was perfectly clear and the eclipse was nearly full. My first photos weren't so great; so I waited (almost too long) and went outside again (in my jammies onto our front walk for a clean view) to take this one. Don't know why no color was seen by me at all? Maybe some better photographers here could explain why not...



