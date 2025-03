Red-Winged Blackbird

It has been so fun this last week or so to have multiple Red-Winged blackbirds at our feeder at one time. Mostly they have been amiably sharing the sunflower buffet. Only twice have I seen one flare it's wing enough to better see the colors. I'm encouraged that Spring is surely on its way now that these favorite birds of mine have returned!



