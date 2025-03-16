Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1057
Raindrops...
I liked the look of so many small raindrops and a few dead leaves clinging to this tree at my surgeon's parking lot.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
16th March 2025
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
trees
,
raindrops
