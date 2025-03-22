Previous
Goldfinch by bjywamer
Photo 1059

Goldfinch

It's so nice to see the goldfinches return to our feeder! Hopeful of other signs of Spring appearing soon! ☺️

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Barb

Wonderful
March 22nd, 2025  
