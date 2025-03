Schoolhouse Birdhouse

Ken's latest birdhouse creation. I think every birdhouse mounted around our property is being checked out by sparrows. And one birdhouse Ken approached to make some repairs had a bluebird fly out of it! I hope it will return now that the repairs are complete! I don't think we've had bluebirds in any of the houses in the past...



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!