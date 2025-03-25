Sign up
Previous
Photo 1062
"What's That I Hear?"
This sparrow cocked its head to the side, obviously listening to something. I was happy to capture a photo right at that moment!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3974
photos
86
followers
107
following
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd March 2025 3:25pm
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
sparrows
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely presented
March 25th, 2025
haskar
ace
Well catch and lovely shot.
March 25th, 2025
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured.
March 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great timing.
March 25th, 2025
