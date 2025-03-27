Sign up
Previous
Photo 1063
Towering Birch
As I came out of my PT appointment I noticed this large birch trees across the road with the Mission Mountains as a backdrop. Thought it might be worth a photo...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
3
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3978
photos
86
followers
107
following
291% complete
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Latest from all albums
1462
1463
602
1062
603
1464
1465
1063
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th March 2025 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
mountains
,
birch
,
montana
,
snowcapped
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh so beautiful
March 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
An impressive looking tree.
March 27th, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
This image has caught my attention. I do enjoy the soft colour palette of the birch tree branches against the mountainous background and pale blue sky. I wonder if cropping the bottom off removing the conifer would work better abstracting the image further? Obviously it is your choice!!
March 27th, 2025
