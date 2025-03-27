Previous
Towering Birch by bjywamer
Towering Birch

As I came out of my PT appointment I noticed this large birch trees across the road with the Mission Mountains as a backdrop. Thought it might be worth a photo...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
27th March 2025

Barb

Christine Sztukowski
Oh so beautiful
March 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
An impressive looking tree.
March 27th, 2025  
Madeleine Pennock
This image has caught my attention. I do enjoy the soft colour palette of the birch tree branches against the mountainous background and pale blue sky. I wonder if cropping the bottom off removing the conifer would work better abstracting the image further? Obviously it is your choice!!
March 27th, 2025  
