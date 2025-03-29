Sign up
Previous
Photo 1065
Right Place, Right Time...
In all of our travels locally we have rarely gotten to a railroad crossing when a train was coming. We didn't mind the delay this time as it gave me a "front row seat" to capture this photo.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
1467
1468
Photo Details
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th March 2025 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trains
,
engines
,
montana
,
railroads
