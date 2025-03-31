Previous
Twin Herons by bjywamer
Photo 1067

Twin Herons

Was so happy to spy these as we traveled the back roads enroute home from my physical therapy appointment.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Barb

@bjywamer
