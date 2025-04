Finch? Not Hardly!

I looked out the window a bit ago and saw this red-winged blackbird hanging on our finch feeder! Whoa! You are too big for that, my bird friend! So I realized that I needed to refill the regular feeder that our sparrows, doves, and occasional blackbird come to, to tuck in for a bite. 😊



