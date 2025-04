An Outhouse?

I had driven around the block from our home when I went to get the photo of our fire and rescue vehicle. Some distance down from our house this ramshackle building caught my eye. I backed my truck up and grabbed this photo. Don't know whose property it is, so can't ask , but am assuming it was once an outhouse... Anyway, I found it intriguing enough for a photo! πŸ˜„



