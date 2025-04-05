Sign up
Previous
Photo 1071
A Lofty Viewpoint!
Was happy to see this hawk and get a few decent captures of it before it flew off. ☺️
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3997
photos
86
followers
107
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th April 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
hawks
,
birds of prey
