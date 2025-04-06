Previous
Pond Reflections by bjywamer
Photo 1072

Pond Reflections

One of the ponds we frequently pass when looking for photo ops. You can see a pair of ducks in the upper left but it was the reflections of the clouds that caught this photographer's eye. ☺️

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I notice the snow covered mountains.
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact