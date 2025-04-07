Lovebirds

On Saturday Ken and I traveled two hours north, at the invitation of our grandson, Jordan, to come take photos of him and his girlfriend, Audrey, as they were getting ready for her senior prom. I had a lot of fun taking candid photos at her grandma's house. Before they left for their dinner reservations they asked if we could get some photos down by Flathead Lake. I was delighted to have this opportunity to share a bit of a special day with them!