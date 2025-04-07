Previous
Lovebirds by bjywamer
Lovebirds

On Saturday Ken and I traveled two hours north, at the invitation of our grandson, Jordan, to come take photos of him and his girlfriend, Audrey, as they were getting ready for her senior prom. I had a lot of fun taking candid photos at her grandma's house. Before they left for their dinner reservations they asked if we could get some photos down by Flathead Lake. I was delighted to have this opportunity to share a bit of a special day with them!
Annie-Sue ace
bare arms and snow on the hills!

What a great choice of colour.

If they're all as good as this one they'll be very happy!
April 7th, 2025  
