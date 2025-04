Enormous Cinnamon Roll

Because we knew that anything baked by a Mennonite would be delicious, we doled out $5.50 for this cinnamon roll to bring home following our lunch Tuesday. We have enjoyed sharing it immensely! May have to purchase another one when we are in Ronan again on Friday for my physical therapy. πŸ˜‹



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!