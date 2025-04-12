Previous
Golden Sunset by bjywamer
Photo 1078

Golden Sunset

Taken a few nights ago when I put Trapper out to relieve himself before bedtime. By the time I had gone back Inside for my camera the golden sky had already begun to fade just a bit. Was happy to still get this, though!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

