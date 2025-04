Bow Tie Success

After recruiting Nana's (my) help, the bow tie was successfully secured around this handsome guy's neck. The bright pink matched his girlfriend's gorgeous pink dress. I wish I could share all the photos I took of these two as they got ready for the prom! I am not normally a photographer of people, but was pretty pleased with the 60 photos I took that day!



