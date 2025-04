Traffic Signal Box Art

When we were in Polson taking Trapper to the vet I was delighted to see that they also have traffic signal box art, just as there is in Missoula. We rarely go to Polson, but the next time we're there I will be keeping my eyes peeled for opportunities to photograph more of these! πŸ˜€



