Trio Of Tulips by bjywamer
Photo 1085

Trio Of Tulips

My tulips finally began blooming and look pretty against the backdrop of yellow daffodils. I may post a photo like that, but especially liked this one of just three tulips standing alone.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
297% complete

Annie-Sue ace
very cheerful in the sun :-)
April 29th, 2025  
Heather ace
This is a lovely composition, Barb! Good decision! And what gorgeous reds in the sun and against the blurry green background! I really like the light and shadows on the red petals too! Fav!
April 29th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
April 29th, 2025  
