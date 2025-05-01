Lakeview Cemetery

This large cemetery sits partway up Hillcrest Drive enroute to The Retreat in Polson. I had a lot of time after visiting my friend, Martha. So I decided to drive in a short distance to explore a bit. The cemetery was aptly named, as the views from there were marvelous! I did take a few photos, one of which I am posting in my main album today. I hope to explore more of this huge cemetery one day when I have more time (and if my low back pain has subsided, allowing me to get out and walk, rather than simply to drive through...).