Photo 1087
Done Blooming!
I wish my daffodils were still in bloom like in this photo, which I took last month. I find them to be so cheery after a long, drab winter!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
1
1
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
flowers
daffodils
springtime
Heather
A pretty capture and composition, Barb! They are like four suns brightening the day! And you are sure right about them being so cheery after a long drab winter! Fav
May 2nd, 2025
