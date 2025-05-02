Previous
Done Blooming! by bjywamer
Done Blooming!

I wish my daffodils were still in bloom like in this photo, which I took last month. I find them to be so cheery after a long, drab winter!

Heather ace
A pretty capture and composition, Barb! They are like four suns brightening the day! And you are sure right about them being so cheery after a long drab winter! Fav
May 2nd, 2025  
