Previous
Glad To See This Bird! by bjywamer
Photo 1089

Glad To See This Bird!

Our goldfinches have been coming to the feeder for awhile now. I was wondering when the house finches would show up, and today they did! I really love them!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact