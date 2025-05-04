Sign up
Previous
Photo 1089
Glad To See This Bird!
Our goldfinches have been coming to the feeder for awhile now. I was wondering when the house finches would show up, and today they did! I really love them!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4065
photos
87
followers
101
following
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd May 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
finches
