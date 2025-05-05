Previous
Ospreys Have Returned! by bjywamer
Photo 1090

Ospreys Have Returned!

This nest is occupied by ospreys every year. It's nice to see them back once again! Because they're so newly returned, I'm fairly sure this is an osprey couple...not an adult and chick.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
May 5th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
All that rubbish in the nest! We've had birds caught up in it and sadly die.
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact