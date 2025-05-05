Sign up
Previous
Photo 1090
Ospreys Have Returned!
This nest is occupied by ospreys every year. It's nice to see them back once again! Because they're so newly returned, I'm fairly sure this is an osprey couple...not an adult and chick.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th April 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
ospreys
,
montana
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
May 5th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
All that rubbish in the nest! We've had birds caught up in it and sadly die.
May 5th, 2025
