Photo 1091
Photo 1091
Golden Hour In Our Backyard
Self-explanatory! Took this awhile back and never remembered to post it, for some reason... Glad I didn't discard it! The tree is in our yard and the brighter green is the alley behind our back fence.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th April 2025 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
backyard
,
trees
,
golden hour
