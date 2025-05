Pretty Tree

This is a pretty tree on our friend's property. She has a small greenhouse business called Gardens of Summer. Ken often does a woodworking project for her and in return she gives us flowering plants and tomato plants every year. We were there yesterday and I came home with a hollyhock and three geraniums that are perennials. The view from her hillside home is fantastic, so it's always enjoyable to visit!



