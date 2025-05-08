Previous
"I See You! Do You See Me?" by bjywamer
Photo 1093

"I See You! Do You See Me?"

I was happy that the goldfinch on the far side of the feeder had looked up just as I took this photo...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
299% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Cute
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact