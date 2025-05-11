Previous
Lilac Abundance by bjywamer
Lilac Abundance

The lilacs in our front yard are super-abundant this year. The ones in the back, less so, but at least they are still blooming!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
Wow! Just gorgeous, Barb! Fav
May 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
May 12th, 2025  
