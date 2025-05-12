Yummy Cookies!

The monthly ladies' gathering at our church Saturday focused on Mother's Day (Sunday here in the U.S.). It was very well attended! Each table had a hostess who beautifully decorated it. And each table had a beautifully-packaged box of these very special cookies donated by one lady in our church. At the conclusion of the morning I was given the cookie box from our table because I had driven the furthest to come that morning! What a great surprise! (Ken appreciated them, too! LOL)



