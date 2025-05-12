Previous
Yummy Cookies! by bjywamer
Yummy Cookies!

The monthly ladies' gathering at our church Saturday focused on Mother's Day (Sunday here in the U.S.). It was very well attended! Each table had a hostess who beautifully decorated it. And each table had a beautifully-packaged box of these very special cookies donated by one lady in our church. At the conclusion of the morning I was given the cookie box from our table because I had driven the furthest to come that morning! What a great surprise! (Ken appreciated them, too! LOL)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Pat Knowles ace
I know how you enjoy the ladies gatherings Barb….sounds like an extra special one this month. How they buck us up! Happy Mothers Day to you all. We had ours mid March.
May 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
@happypat Thank you, Pat! Yes, I was very thankful I could go enjoy the fellowship and fun with other ladies! ☺️
May 12th, 2025  
