Previous
Photo 1099
Still Nesting...
Still haven't seen any little heads popping up in this nest... One day soon, I'd imagine!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
14th May 2025
14th May 25
3
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4102
photos
87
followers
103
following
301% complete
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th May 2025 2:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
ospreys
,
nests
,
birds of prey
Heather
ace
A great high-up shot of the parent osprey, Barb! I love all the coloured string (?) that has gone into the nest too! Fav
May 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow absolutely beautiful
May 14th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
so much rubbish in there - it's dangerous
May 14th, 2025
