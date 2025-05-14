Previous
Still Nesting... by bjywamer
Photo 1099

Still Nesting...

Still haven't seen any little heads popping up in this nest... One day soon, I'd imagine!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Barb

Heather ace
A great high-up shot of the parent osprey, Barb! I love all the coloured string (?) that has gone into the nest too! Fav
May 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely beautiful
May 14th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
so much rubbish in there - it's dangerous
May 14th, 2025  
