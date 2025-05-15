Sign up
Previous
Photo 1100
Gorging On Sunflower Seeds...
Squeaker is looking pretty fat and sassy as he helps himself to sunflower seeds on our back deck rail. I especially admire his lush tail!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
15th May 2025
15th May 25
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4106
photos
88
followers
103
following
301% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd May 2025 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
backyard
,
squirrels
Babs
ace
He looks very well fed
May 16th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cute!
May 16th, 2025
