A Parent Sparrow... by bjywamer
Photo 1104

A Parent Sparrow...

Both parents have been steadily coming to this birdhouse to feed their little ones. Hope to capture a photo of a young one poking it's face out waiting for mom or dad with some grub! 😁

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Barb

Jo ace
So lovely to see
May 20th, 2025  
haskar ace
Great shot
May 20th, 2025  
