Previous
Photo 1105
Unidentified Bird
Don't know what bird this is but I like the composition!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
21st May 2025
21st May 25
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4126
photos
88
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th May 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
rural
,
springtime
,
montana
Heather
ace
Could it possibly be a common grackle, Barb (or something similar)?
Regardless, you are right: this is a lovely composition! I also like how you got the bird in focus and blurred its surroundings!
Here is a link from Merlin (or the Cornell Lab) that may help identify this bird, but others on 365 may actually know :-)
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Common_Grackle/id
May 21st, 2025
