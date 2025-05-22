Previous
Ducks Aloft... by bjywamer
Photo 1106

Ducks Aloft...

These ducks were both standing in the roadway when I first spied them. Took several photos like that but much preferred this one of them taking off!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so encouraging!
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice one
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact