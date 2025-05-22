Sign up
Previous
Photo 1106
Ducks Aloft...
These ducks were both standing in the roadway when I first spied them. Took several photos like that but much preferred this one of them taking off!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so encouraging!
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4129
photos
88
followers
104
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st May 2025 3:12pm
Tags
ducks
waterfowl
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice one
May 23rd, 2025
