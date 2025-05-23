Previous
Red-winged Blackbird by bjywamer
Photo 1107

Red-winged Blackbird

Just seen sitting on this cattail as we were out and about on some backroads.

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
Lovely
May 24th, 2025  
