A Favorite Spot...

I'm so happy that I have this photo of Jasmine sitting on my piano! She claimed this spot as hers very shortly after the piano was given to me last summer. It will be odd not seeing her there a few times each day... Tomorrow we will bury her in one corner of our smaller garden in the little wooden casket Ken made with love for her. I am going to sow some wildflowers seeds over her grave and also plant a perennial poppy that is soon to bloom. Grateful to God for the nearly eight years we enjoyed with this sweet girl! Many, many thanks to each of you who yesterday expressed sympathy over our great loss!



