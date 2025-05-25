Previous
Autumn Color In Springtime? by bjywamer
Photo 1108

Autumn Color In Springtime?

I thought this tree outside of the Thompson Falls museum was beautiful but was a bit puzzled over the color this time of the year...

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely but yes odd
May 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful!
May 25th, 2025  
Heather ace
Beautiful autumnal colours filling your frame, Barb! But yes, this colour in spring is puzzling. Fav
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact