Grackle by bjywamer
Photo 1111

Grackle

There were several of these in our backyard yesterday evening. They are actually prettier than I first believed, with dark almost iridescent feathers.

27th May 2025 27th May 25

Barb

ace
Nice green shine
May 27th, 2025  
