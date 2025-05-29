Previous
Singing... by bjywamer
Singing...

I love the sounds that a Red-winged Blackbird makes! Conveniently, when this bird opened its beak, it also flared its wing to reveal the red and yellow there.

Barb

Nice catch! Fav!
May 29th, 2025  
Lovely capture
May 29th, 2025  
