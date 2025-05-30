Sign up
Previous
Photo 1114
Wild Irises
In many marshy areas, as well as around some ponds, these wild irises can often be seen. Across the pond in this photo you can see how abundant they are!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
ponds
,
montana
,
irises
KV
ace
So pretty… you just can’t beat Montana.
May 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 30th, 2025
