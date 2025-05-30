Previous
Wild Irises by bjywamer
Wild Irises

In many marshy areas, as well as around some ponds, these wild irises can often be seen. Across the pond in this photo you can see how abundant they are!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Barb

@bjywamer
KV
So pretty… you just can’t beat Montana.
May 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
May 30th, 2025  
