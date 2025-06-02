Previous
Day's End... by bjywamer
Photo 1117

Day's End...

Loved the sky last night!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are much appreciated!
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A stunning capture, Barb, with great layers and silhouettes and with the tips of the clouds lit by the red-golden light! Fav
June 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
June 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact