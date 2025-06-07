Previous
Graduation Party Centerpiece by bjywamer
Photo 1120

Graduation Party Centerpiece

I was happy to bring home one of these lovely centerpieces from the tables at Jordan's graduation party. Now to keep it away from our cats! Lol

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Barb

Carole Sandford ace
Pretty arrangement.
June 8th, 2025  
