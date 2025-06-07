Sign up
Previous
Photo 1120
Graduation Party Centerpiece
I was happy to bring home one of these lovely centerpieces from the tables at Jordan's graduation party. Now to keep it away from our cats! Lol
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
7th June 2025 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
graduation
,
centerpieces
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty arrangement.
June 8th, 2025
