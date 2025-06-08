A Once A Week View...

This is one of the pleasing views we enjoy each week enroute to our transfer station with our household rubbish. Just beyond the trees the road curves and narrows, with sizeable ponds on either side. It's where I put down any book I'm reading and get my camera ready for any waterfowl or pretty reflections I might capture. The swan family I posted a few days back had their nest along the pond on the right of the road. There are always ducks to be seen and red-winged and yellow-headed blackbirds on the cattails. I love that our necessary trips take us along this route so frequently!



