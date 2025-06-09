Our Chainsaw Carver Friend

This is our friend, Julie, hard at work carving the piece she will enter in the main competition on the final day of the International Chainsaw Carving event last weekend. We couldn't go back for the final day, so didn't get to see her finished piece. However, the upper portion is of a Native American chief in headdress and I think I see the beginnings of an eagle below that. In my main album today I will post a finished Indian chieftain's head that Julie had on display for sale so you can see how talented this gal is! During the four days of the competition each carver has to produce two "quick carves" (90 minutes from start to finish for each one). So, these artists work hard in the heat the whole weekend!



