Previous
Photo 1123
Chainsaw Carved Eagle
This incredible piece was only the top portion of the main entry being shaped by another carver in the International Chainsaw Carving competition. The detail they can achieve always amazes me!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Tags
art
,
eagle
,
competitions
,
chainsaw art
