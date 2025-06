The Beginnings...

St Patrick's Hospital is a Catholic institution begun quite long ago. I enjoyed seeing much of its history displayed on the walls of the hospital cafeteria where we spent some time between Ken's ultrasound and his visit with the vascular surgeon's PA. It was a bit difficult to get a photo without the overhead lights reflecting on the quote portion of the display. Just felt I wanted to document our visit there this time...



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!