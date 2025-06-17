Previous
Strawberry Shortcake by bjywamer
Photo 1130

Strawberry Shortcake

Our strawberries are ripening quickly, so I needed to either bake something or get them into the freezer! Decided on strawberry shortcake...a favorite of Ken's! 🍓🍰

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
looks deliciously homemade
June 18th, 2025  
Jo ace
That looks delicious
June 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully tempting
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact