Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1130
Strawberry Shortcake
Our strawberries are ripening quickly, so I needed to either bake something or get them into the freezer! Decided on strawberry shortcake...a favorite of Ken's! 🍓🍰
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4221
photos
88
followers
104
following
309% complete
View this month »
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
Latest from all albums
1128
656
1545
1129
657
1546
1130
658
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
17th June 2025 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strawberries
,
cakes
,
desserts
Krista Marson
ace
looks deliciously homemade
June 18th, 2025
Jo
ace
That looks delicious
June 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully tempting
June 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close